14 more workers test positive for Covid-19 at Monaghan factory

Another 14 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 in a meat factory in Co Monaghan.

The cases have been identified after all 335 workers in ABP’s plant in Clones were screened.

There have now been 16 positive tests in the factory, after two other cases were confirmed on Monday.

ABP says all close contacts of those impacted are self-isolating.

Yesterday it was announced that a meat processing plant in Co Tipperary had also been linked to 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

ABP in Cahir said that 22 further positive tests were identified after 460 of its workers were tested.

Quick appointment

Speaking about the recent numbers of cases in meat factories yesterday, Labour TD Seán Sherlock said:

“Since the resignation of Dara Calleary last Friday the Labour Party has called for the quick appointment of a new Minister for Agriculture. A new Minister is needed to restore confidence to farming communities.

“The confirmation of further cases at the ABP meat factory in Cahir confirms our view. ABP have confirmed that 22 people there tested positive including the nine who had tested positive up to last Thursday.

He said the increase of cases in factories is a concern for the entire country and he also reiterated the possibility of a no deal Brexit looming in the future.

He added “The Taoiseach has multiple issues to address, and a new Minister is needed.”