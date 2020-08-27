Artist Katie branches out with new ‘tree alphabet’ exhibition

By Elizabeth Lee

WHAT would you say if you could write with trees? That’s the question posed by artist Katie Holten, whose exhibition exploring trees has just opened in Visual, Carlow’s arts centre.

The Irish Tree Alphabet explores if we can find the words to speak and write about the world in Covid times in new and hopeful ways.

The work also finds form as a typeface called ‘Irish Trees’. The free font is available to download from www.treealphabet.ie. Anyone, anywhere can write a love letter with Irish trees.

The exhibition, therefore, offers an opportunity to write messages, poems, stories or secrets with trees. The exhibition celebrates the significance of our words and the stories that we tell.

“Language is central to our experience of being human. The languages we speak profoundly shape the way we think, the way we see the world and the way we live,” Katie says.

The project finds its roots in Ogham, the alphabet used to write the early Irish language. Ogham’s characters or letters were called feda ‘trees’ or nin ‘forking branches’ due to their shape. Inspired by the organic form of the ancient script, Holten creates a new alphabet where letters sprout like leaves on a tree, echoing how living systems emerge and language evolves.

The Irish Tree Alphabetencircles the main gallery at Visual, creating a quiet grove where visitors can sit and read a daily message from the artist.

Visual invites people to share messages about their visit or their hopes for the future, written with Irish trees. Send them to [email protected] You might also like to plant a message with trees in your town, village, farm or garden.

A stage in the centre of the gallery offers a shared space for performance and calls to action. In a time when our theatres are closed and physical distancing remains a priority, the gallery space is being used by artists to perform and present work that reflects our responsibility to the greatest common space that we have, the planet, and our hopes for a world that is kind and just.

Katie Holten, along with writer Jessica Traynor, composer Tom Lane, poet/spoken word artist Feli Speaks and choreographer John Scott, in collaboration with members of Carlow’s migrant community, are creating a new work called When I for Culture Night. Using The Irish Tree Alphabet as a primary source of inspiration, this work will culminate in a performance of When I, to be screened online on Culture Night, Friday 18 September.

Visual has opened post-lockdown with five new exhibitions showcasing work by 28 artists, each one considering our impact on the natural world. Visit www.visualcarlow.ie for more information.

The Irish Tree Alphabet exhibition runs at Visual until 18 October. Admission to the galleries is free. You can book your visit in advance at www.visualcarlow.