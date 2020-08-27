‘Backline’ forum for musicians strikes a chord

Justin Kelly of The Backline

By Suzanne Pender

WHAT started off as a way for people to connect, collaborate and feel included as we battled through lockdown has now blossomed into a membership of over 1,000, a local radio promotion, an upcoming festival and even a TV appearance.

‘The Backline’, a Facebook group founded by local musician and primary school teacher Justin Kelly back in March, has taken social media by storm over the last five months.

“What started off with me posting a video of my son and me singing has grown into something quite extraordinary in a very short time. Last week, The Backline member count passed 1,000. Some of the artists have reported over 100k views, with one artist, Fiona Sirr, reporting over half a million,” enthused Justin.

“National figures such as Dave Fanning of 2FM, renowned singer Mary Black and Brendan and Declan Murphy of The4OfUs have already given The Backline their support and blessing,” he adds.

Justin explains that The Backline is not simply a forum for local musicians and artists to post and promote themselves, it’s way more than that.

“I set a challenge at the beginning of the week. Performers must perform songs by the artists mentioned in the challenge. Poets and visual artists get involved by posting images, poems or lyrical recitals relevant to the challenge.

“I began to contact local businesses, particularly those smaller ones who have been destroyed by the Covid-19 lockdown, offering them an opportunity to set a ‘bonus challenge’ once a week. My plan is to allow local businesses to promote and advertise on The Backline page free of charge in order to try and help them get back on their feet, so to speak,” said Justin.

To date, over 30 local businesses, including the local GAA and FAI, have come on board

This week, The Backline has taken a further step forward to partner with KCLR on a five-week promotion called ‘Backing the Backline’. The idea behind this project is to try and give something back to our local musicians/artists, who have seen their professions ravaged by this pandemic.

“We are asking local businesses to sponsor a musician/artist in return for advertising time on KCLR. At the end of the five-week promotion, two live audience free concerts will be held featuring 24 members of The Backline. These concerts will be aired on KCLR and on all social media platforms. All musicians and artists will be paid for their contributions,” explains Justin.

“This is extremely important if we are to legitimise and highlight the importance of the arts in general. Musicians and artists are among the first people to be asked to ‘do a favour’ and give of their time and talents for local, social and charity events. Now, the entertainment sector needs that favour to be returned,” he adds.

Justin also recently purchased theBackline.ie domain name and they are almost ready to launch their website.

“Currently, there are five local people involved in running the page and website and all do so voluntarily, me included,” said Justin.

Another exciting development for The Backline is the possibility of a festival next summer.

“I have also spoken to David Thomas Moore, programming director at the GBS Theatre. David has agreed to rent the GBS to The Backline next summer (dates to be confirmed) for a Backline Festival, which will see local musicians, artists, actors, photographers and writers all come together over a weekend to perform and collaborate in what will be a magnificent celebration of local artistic creative talent,” said Justin.

“We’re also looking forward to a visit from Helen McInerney from RTÉ’s Nationwide and hope to be featured on the programme in the not-too-distant future,” he adds.

Another huge aspect of The Backline is the positive effect it’s had on the mental health of all involved, from the performing artists to those viewing the daily posts.

“Some of the artists who are posting videos have never performed before. Some have never had the opportunity or the confidence and, now, through The Backline, they are finding their voices and, more importantly, gaining self-belief. The comments the artists receive are incredibly positive, encouraging and self-affirming,” explains Justin.

Justin believes that in order to take The Backline to the next level, they need help.

“We need to promote The Backline on a national level; we need to attract sponsors and media who can raise the profile. We need to pay members for their live contributions and we need to be in a position to take advantage of the desire in people to attend live concerts when it is once again safe to do so. All of these things require funding,” he says.

“Since the birth of The Backline in March, every single person I have spoken to, every performer and every business I have approached have all pledged their support willingly. The sense of community, positivity, encouragement and possibility are inspirational, as are the many texts, emails and messages I’ve received over the past months from people whose lives have been changed and, in some cases, saved by their engagement with The Backline,” said Justin.

Justin is joined by Carmel Day from Athy and David Woods and Brian Sheil from Carlow in the engine room of The Backline.

“Their tireless voluntary work and dedication ensures The Backline is kept running like a well-oiled machine,” says Justin.

“Together we have built a community of artistic and creative and incredible people, who are the life-blood of The Backline and we have the support of local businesses and local people.

“If we can find a way to get the funds we need to elevate The Backline to the frontline of creative artistic talent, our communities will reap the rewards on many levels and our county will be the first to have such an incredible collective group of talented and creative artists, who are valued and supported properly,” he says.

Justin also thanked deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cllrs Adrianne Wallace, Ken Murnane, Tom O’Neill and Fergal Browne, who have supported the initiative to date, with a number of others also willing to come on board.

“If we do it properly, it will remain forever and grow and develop into something unique and incredible,” Justin promises.