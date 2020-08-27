Calls for pubs to reopen as NPHET consider lifting Kildare lockdown

Pubs that do not serve food have been closed since mid-March. Image: PA

Pubs should be allowed to reopen as they are a vital social outlet, according to a professor of infectious diseases.

Dr Jack Lambert from the UCD School of Medicine and Medical Science says NPHET should reconsider the decision to keep pubs that do not serve food closed as the pandemic is having a huge impact of peoples’ mental health.

NPHET are due to meet this morning to discuss whether pubs should be allowed to reopen on Monday, despite earlier plans for them to remain closed until at least September.

Pubs that do not serve food have been closed since mid-March with a number of planned reopening dates postponed due concerns regarding the rising rate of Covid-19 infections in the country.

At this morning’s meeting, NPHET are also expected to discuss the possibility of lifting lockdown restrictions in Co Kildare.

The economy in Kildare can’t take this anymore.

On August 7th, Kildare Laois and Offaly had lockdown measures reimposed due to a spike in the number of cases of the virus there.

However, these restrictions were eased in Offaly and Laois on August 21st, but were extended in Kildare for a further two weeks.

The Co Kildare Chamber of Commerce says that 1,200 jobs were lost in the first two weeks of restrictions, estimating that a further 1,000 could be lost due to the extension.

The lockdown is due to end on September 6th, but the chief executive of Co Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Allan Shine, says they should be lifted immediately.

“The number of positive cases over the past few weeks have dropped dramatically for Kildare, so we believe that now is the time that the restrictions are lifted.

