Covid-19: 93 additional cases, no further deaths

Thursday, August 27, 2020

93 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today, with no further deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,453.

Another national lockdown may be required if the current trend of Covid-19 figures cannot be turned around, according to a public health expert.

Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says restrictions could be extended to the country if the number of cases continue to rise.

“I think if we get to a place where there is clearly a major disaster going on, our hands will be forced and we will back to having a national lockdown,” Prof Staines said.

“I think that would be fairly damaging and I think it is also unnecessary. If we are unable to turn this around though that is where we will go.”

He said what is most important now is reducing the number of cases across the entire country.

