Face masks mandatory at all livestock marts

By Suzanne Pender

THE Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine has made the wearing of face coverings mandatory in livestock marts.

The move has been fully endorsed by Associated Livestock Marts with the association’s secretary Eric Driver describing it as a relief to hear the announcement as “many marts if not all have been strongly encouraging the wearing of face coverings”.

The manager of Tullow Livestock Sales said it was extremely important that we do all we can to “continue to safeguard the livelihoods of our farmers and their health.

“The management and staff of each mart will continue to uphold all the regulations they have enforced in the past months and will review their SOP (Standard Operation Procedure) with immediate effect to reflect this announcement as we all adapt to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Driver.

“It is imperative that we keep marts open, trading and keep the food chain supplied. This announcement is a reinforcement of the industry’s commitment to keep everyone safe and we ask the farmers to continue to play their role by wearing face coverings when coming to mart,” he added.

“It is important to note that there are derogations made for those who cannot wear one for health reasons,” Mr Driver concluded.