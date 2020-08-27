First day at school in Tinryland NS

Junior infants on their first ever

day in Tinryland NS

By Elizabeth Lee

BIG smiles and brave faces, tears and nerves – a child’s first day at school is always a huge milestone , but even more so when there’s a pandemic raging outside and the world has shifted somewhat on its axis.

Schools around Co Carlow are opening their doors this week for the first time in six months and parents, children and teachers were both excited and nervous about it all.

“Parents, particularly after such a long break, have concerns, either Covid-related or not. We’ve been advising and reassuring them through phone calls, emails or Zoom meetings,” Orlaith Hennessy, principal of Tinryland NS told The Nationalist.

She and the staff welcomed 32 tiny junior infants to the school for the very first time on Wednesday and Thursday, with half of the class coming in one day and the other half making their debut appearance the following day.

The first day went particularly smoothly because they were blessed with glorious sunshine, while Thursday, with a damp start to the day, saw plenty of brollies amid parents and teachers wearing masks and visors.

Teachers and auxiliary staff spent weeks getting the school ready for the new academic year, following Department of Education guidelines about how to group the children into classroom ‘pods’ and bigger groups of ‘bubbles’ when they play outside.

In Tinryland, the classroom floors are taped off into sections and seating areas are colour-coded so that each child knows which pod they belong to.

The children were shown how to move around their own classrooms to minimise contact with their classmates, while they have a little more freedom when they get to play outside in the fresh air. Each teacher has their own classroom and, for now, the staffroom is out of bounds. Teachers have to confer and discuss work at a safe distance from one another, too.

Teachers are wearing masks when they are one-on-one teaching or when they can’t maintain a two-metre distance from the pupils. Orlaith anticipated that some children will wear masks, too, because of underlying conditions.

Like other schools, Tinryland NS has taken advantage of the fact that some of the classrooms are in prefabs in the school grounds. This means that they contain individual entrances, so there’s minimum contact between the various classes. Learning aids and equipment are cleaned every day after each pod sticks to using its own materials.

The first few days of reopening have gone smoothly for Tinryland NS, but Orlaith and the staff are under no illusion that the next few months are going to be trouble-free.

“This is a learning experience for us all. If we can get back without any major difficulties in the first few weeks, that’s the main thing, and to have contingency plans in place in case we need them,” she said.