Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further case of Covid-19 was recorded in Carlow today while the official county figure saw a significant increase.

Of the 93 cases reported nationally today, at least one was related to Co Carlow.

The exact figure will not be known until tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

Significantly, the official county figure has jumped to 236 this evening, an increase of 13 from yesterday’s figure. The county figure is generally updated 24 hours after the daily update. However, only Carlow eight cases were reported yesterday in the daily update.

It can arise that some cases may initially be misattributed to other counties, such as Kilkenny or Dublin, before the record is corrected. It’s not known if this is the case here.

Regardless, 13 new cases would represent the biggest daily increase to the Carlow figure since the start of May. There have been 57 new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow so far in August.

Of the cases notified today;

52 are men / 41 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

73 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

12 cases have been identified as community transmission

34 in Dublin, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Laois, 5 in Limerick, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath. Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We continue to see a slow growth of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts. If we do this and keep practicing the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the Covid Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The R-number is now between 1 and 1.2. While this is an improvement on what we have seen recently, it is still not where we want to be. We are still seeing growing transmission of the disease and we need to bring the R-number back below 1 if we are to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and suppress its transmission.”

Dr. John Cuddihy, Director, Health Protection Surveillance Centre, HSE said: “We are identifying outbreaks in a number of different settings such as private homes, workplaces and social settings.

“Congregated settings are ideal environments for this disease to spread between people. We all must avoid such congregations if we are going to break the chains of transmission of the virus.”