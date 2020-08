GardaĆ­ are at the scene of a serious crash involving a lorry and a cyclist in Clondalkin in Dublin.

The cyclist, a man in his early 40s, has been taken to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The collision occurred at around 2pm on Station Road near the junction with Crag Avenue in Clondalkin.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and the road is closed.

GardaĆ­ are appealing for witnesses.