Recent local deaths and funeral details





Michael Murphy

Michael, Ballinalour/Dranagh, St Mullins, Carlow, passed away on Thursday 29 August. Beloved husband of Kathleen, (née O’Keeffe) and father of John, Seamus and Norah. Adored grandad of Michael, Kelly and Cara and treasured father-in-law of Evelyn and Ruth.

Pre-deceased by his sister Rosie Kehoe. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Saturday 29 August in St Moling’s Church, Glynn. Burial afterwards in St Mullins cemetery.