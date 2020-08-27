Recent local deaths and funeral details

Thursday, August 27, 2020

RIP

Michael Murphy

Michael, Ballinalour/Dranagh, St Mullins, Carlow, passed away on Thursday 29 August. Beloved husband of Kathleen, (née O’Keeffe) and father of John, Seamus and Norah. Adored grandad of Michael, Kelly and Cara and treasured father-in-law of Evelyn and Ruth.

Pre-deceased by his sister Rosie Kehoe. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Saturday 29 August in St Moling’s Church, Glynn. Burial afterwards in St Mullins cemetery.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Face masks mandatory at all livestock marts

Thursday, 27/08/20 - 5:58pm

‘Backline’ forum for musicians strikes a chord

Thursday, 27/08/20 - 5:55pm

First day at school in Tinryland NS

Thursday, 27/08/20 - 3:32pm