RTÉ announce autumn schedule as Claire Byrne settles into new Radio One role

RTÉ has announced their autumn schedule with Sarah McInerney making the move to Drivetime alongside Cormac Ó hEadhra, as Claire Byrne takes on the challenge of the Today show on RTÉ Radio One.

Áine Lawlor and Mary Wilson will move to Morning Ireland, while Bryan Dobson will take over the lunchtime news slot.

Joe Duffy’s Liveline will continue airing the concerns of the nation, but the presenter will also take on The Meaning of Life, which was previously presented by the late Gay Byrne.

Duffy is due to be joined by notable Irish figures, including health campaigner Vicky Phelan, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and comedian Blindboy Boatclub.

Eighteen hours of new Irish drama and documentaries will be shown across their channels, including Home: A Year’s in Ireland’s Housing Crisis, The Cases I Can’t Forget, featuring retired and serving gardaí detailing the cases that had a profound impact on them, and Christy Ring: The Greatest, a film about one of the country’s greatest hurlers to mark the centenary of his birth.

The Late Late Show will return for Friday night chat, along with the much-anticipated annual Late Late Toy Show.

In sport, this year’s altered GAA championship will mean an autumn packed with inter-county action, with Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill presenting The Sunday Game.

October will be a busy month for women’s sport as the Women’s Six Nations will be decided, along with the continuation of the Republic of Ireland Women’s campaign to qualify for the Euros.

A new documentary, New Gaels, will also tell the stories of four GAA players who came to Ireland and made the GAA their home.

Elsewhere, Virgin Media Television have also announced that Ciara Doherty will replace Ivan Yates on The Tonight Show with the new series starting on Tuesday, September 1st.