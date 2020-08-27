Top DJ in the spotlight on Carlow FM

By Suzanne Pender

AN interview with a legend of Irish electronic and dance music proved the perfect Saturday night in recently, as local DJ Darren Clarke threw the spotlight on DJ Mark Kavanagh.

Mark is one of the biggest names on the Irish dance scene and joined Darren on Darren’s show Old Skool & Club Classics, hosted on the popular online station Carlow FM.

Mark was part of the Irish dance music institution Sound Crowd and is also a journalist, DJ and record producer, so having such a legend of the scene on his show was something of a coup for Darren.

The interview was a real treat for fans of dance music, with lots of chat, banter and exclusive mixes.

Darren from New Oak Estate, Carlow has been DJing since he was 15, quickly becoming a familiar face back in the noughties on the decks at Archies and Scraggs Alley nightclub. Since then he’s DJd at all sorts of gigs in Ireland and the UK.

He has been volunteering at Carlow FM right through lockdown, loving the chance to bring all those classic to a willing local audience.