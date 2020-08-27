What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received six planning applications in the last seven days.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Rampart Hill Products wish to retain and continue use of historic gravel pit development (1.49 hectares) for processing, aggregates, washing facilities and stockpiling areas, extraction area and prospective extraction extension area for a period of 15 years at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

John & Mary Bambrick wish to retain planning permission for the attic conversion including the addition of roof window and permission is sought to construct a porch and a detached garage at Moanmore, Bagenalstown.

Carlow

Derek Devoy Ltd has submitted a planning application for 78 apartments at the Greenvale site on Montgomery Street, Carlow.

Clonmore

Tracey Walshe wishes to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballinagilky, Clonmore.

St Mullins

Natalie & Alan King wish to construct a two and a half storey extension, a new accommodation staircase within the existing building and the construction of a single storey sunroom to the rear at Knockduff House, St Mullins.

Tinryland

Shane Blanche wish to retain existing garage and to construct an extension at Ballybar, Tinryland.