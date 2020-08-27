WIT set to go off campus for academic year

Waterford Institute of Techonology (WIT) has informed students that all lectures, tutorials and practical classes will be conducted remotely and off campus for the 2020/21 academic year.

In an email to students this morning, Dr Derek O’ Byrne, vice president for Academic Affairs and Registrar said WIT has developed a system for remote teaching and learning which places the “welfare of our students, staff and communities at the forefront of our thinking”.

Live-streaming of lectures and other forms of remote learning platforms will be used for different modules and programmes.

According to Waterford News & Star, there will be some level of on campus activity but this will depend on different programme requirements.

Work that can not be facilitated without the use of laboratories, workshops or special equipment will be conducted on campus with social distancing measures in place along with suitable PPE equipment.

“Where prevailing public policy and the prevalence of Covid-19 change, return to on-campus delivery of lectures, tutorial and practical classes may be facilitated on a phased basis. Live streaming or remote delivery will continue in all cases in tandem with any further physical return to campus to ensure continued flexibility and choice for learners,” Mr O’Byrne said.

Remote learning

In relation to campus accommodation, WIT said students who have booked it and have a change of mind can have their deposits refunded on request.

Former WIT Students’ Union (WITSU) President and Labour Party Representative Michael Murphy has called on WIT to provide clarity to students regarding the return to college.

Students have raised concerns with Mr Murphy surrounding their student experience. One student said the announcement is “terrible news and it’s going to make our final year very difficult”.

She added: “We believe handing up drafts, receiving feedback and accessing resources in the library will be next to impossible. We have concerns about the use of online resources like moodle, zoom calls and recording lectures. If schools can return, what is the issue with third level returning.”

Mr Murphy stated that several student nurses have been in contact with him. “Many student nurses have worked on the frontline protecting our society for months. They are now returning to college with the expectation of engaging in student work placement. Many student nurses often have to work in other healthcare facilities for income to support themselves through college. Due to Covid-19 regulations they cannot work in different healthcare facilities. If there is no option of additional paid employment in the work placement facility, then the students have limited options in accessing paid employment. Students are calling for some form of financial support if they find themselves in this situation.”