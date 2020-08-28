115 jobs to be lost at Galway manufacturing firm

115 jobs are to be lost in Ballinasloe after a major manufacturing firm has confirmed it is closing its facility.

Aptar announced earlier this year that it was to begin a review of operations in the east Galway area.

This afternoon the company has confirmed it is to cease production by December, with industrial equipment being transferred to other Aptar global sites between September and November.

It comes as last month it was announced that over 200 jobs are set to be lost at a manufacturing plant in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The BorgWarner factory, which has been in the town for over 30 years, will close by March of next year, with 210 employees losing their jobs.

The company say the factory is to close due to a decline in demand for air heaters which are produced at the Tralee site.