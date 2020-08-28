127 new cases and no new deaths from Covid-19

A total of 127 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

No new deaths were announced this evening which means the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is still 1,777.

Of the cases announced today: 70 are men while 57 are women, 80 per cent of cases are under the age of 45, 66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

The department also said that eight cases have been identified as community transmission

In terms of the location of the new cases: 52 are in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, nine in Tipperary, eight in Meath, eight in Wexford, eight in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Hospitalisations

Speaking about today’s figures Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said:

“While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional 8 people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you.”

He is urging people to remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are COVID free.

Yesterday 93 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed and no further deaths.

There are currently 32 people in Irish hospitals being treated for the virus and five people in ICUs.