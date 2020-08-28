A beautiful walk in Crablane

By Elizabeth Lee

The beautiful highways and byways around the village of Crablane will be busy with walkers this weekend when the Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust host their annual fundraiser.

The sponsored walk, wittily dubbed the Crab Walk because it uses the Crablane pub as its base, has raised tens of thousands of euro over the 17 years since it was set up.

The Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust are the committee that organises it and they donate all proceeds to help people with transport costs to hospital appointments.

The trust was set up by John Byrne of the Crablane, along with Mick Furlong and Dominic Nolan after they or their family were affected by cancer.

The Crab Walk usually takes place on the last Sunday of August, but this year, because of Covid restrictions and social distancing measures, they’ve decided to spread the whole thing over the weekend.

The route is just over 6.5km and sponsorship cards may be obtained from Janet on 087 3283150, Johnny on 085 7761570 or Jackie on 087 9141873. If you don’t want a sponsorship card, why not go along for a lovely walk and just donate a few bob to a very worthy cause?