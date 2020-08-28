Covid-19 cases identified in one per cent of childcare services since reopening

Nineteen early learning and childcare services have informed Tusla of a confirmed Covid-19 case up to August 25th, in the nine weeks since the sector has reopened.

With almost 1,700 services having reopened their doors since the end of June, this means cases of the virus have been identified in just over one per cent of services.

Of the services which reported cases of the virus, 13 remained open, five closed voluntarily and one closed following instruction from public health officials.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Youth Affairs said the closures were temporary and some services had already reopened, with services not required to close unless instructed to.

The level of cases is testament to the hard work undertaken by providers and staff in implementing and strictly maintaining public health measures.

Seas Suas, an independent full-day care providers body, said it was encouraged by the “low” numbers of Covid-19 cases in childcare settings: “It is particularly reassuring for us as providers, for our staff, parents and importantly, for the children in our care as we continue to prioritise their safety in the interest of public health.

“We must also recognise the role of parents and families in supporting their creche, in following the guidelines and taking responsibility which has clearly contributed to the sector’s ability to limit the spread of infection at childcare centres across the country.”

To secure the adequate staffing levels needed to manage play-pods safely… we need to see the introduction of rapid Covid-19 testing for childcare professionals.

The group said that in order for childcare facilities to continue to operate safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, both rapid testing for childcare professionals and the recruitment of additional staff would be necessary.

“To secure the adequate staffing levels needed to manage play-pods safely… we need to see the introduction of rapid Covid-19 testing for childcare professionals,” it said.

“Secondly, we need to address the issue of recruitment and retention in the sector… Staffing challenges in the sector are not new, but they have been exacerbated by the pandemic and it has now become more urgent than ever to find temporary, practical solutions to support staff in childcare facilities.”