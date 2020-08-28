Covid does little to curb increase in house prices

The cost of housing has risen by 1.2 per cent across the country, despite the impact of Covid-19.

MyHome.ie and Davy figures for August show the price of a home in Dublin is up by 0.3 per cent, compared with the second quarter of 2019.

The average asking price for a house in Dublin is €383,000 compared to €234,000 elsewhere around the country.

Chief Economist at Davy, Conall MacCoille says the housing market has recovered over the summer.

“During the initial months of the outbreak, we saw asking prices on houses fall a little bit, around 3 per cent in the second quarter of the year, but as the markets reopened and agents came back into business, we have seen asking prices bounce back.

“We thought they were down 3 per cent year-on-year, but when we looked at the prices in mid-June, early August, they are actually up by 2 per cent in the year,” said Mr MacColle.

Elsewhere, a developer has re-lodged plans for a 210-bed space co-living scheme in north Dublin.

This comes after previous planning permission for the scheme in Castleknock was overturned in the High Court.

A number of local residents challenged the plans, which involve knocking down Brady’s pub on the Old Navan Road.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision in December.