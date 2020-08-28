Dublin care home under review after staff member allegedly worked despite positive Covid test

An outbreak of Covid-19 at a care home in Dublin is expected to be investigated by Gardaí.

The HSE has also launched a review after a staff member allegedly failed to tell management that she had tested positive for the virus.

It later resulted in a lockdown at the facility while an elderly resident and another employee were found to have Covid-19.

Paul Williams, Special Correspondent with the Irish Independent, says the woman went to work despite being tested.

“The care worker took a test at a Covid-19 testing centre on Wednesday August 12th, as a result of being contact traced.

“The guidelines are very clear- she should not have turned up for work on the following Friday, which was the 14th. On Friday she began a three day, 72 hour shift.”

According to the HSE, if you were in close contact with a confirmed case you should restrict you movements, isolating for 14 days and contact you doctor or the HSE in order to get tested for the virus.

The HSE website says workers who are self-isolating or are displaying symptoms of the virus (fever, shortness of breath, a cough, a change in your sense of smell or taste) should not go to work.