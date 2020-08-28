Gardai arrest man over drugs seizure worth €102,000

Friday, August 28, 2020

Gardaí arrested a man this morning after a drugs seizure worth an estimated €102,000

At 12.15am this morning, Gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment in Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

During the the search a substantial amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of €102,000 was seized.

A smaller amount of MDMA and LSD was also seized during the operation.

Drug paraphernalia including weighing scales, tick lists and baggies were also seized with cash in excess of €14,000.

Gardaí said one man in his early 40s was arrested and was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he was detained.

He was charged this evening and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Anti-facemask activist arrested for public order offence during Facebook livestream

Friday, 28/08/20 - 9:30pm

Government agrees new powers for Garda enforcement in pubs

Friday, 28/08/20 - 8:30pm

Covid-19 cases identified in one per cent of childcare services since reopening

Friday, 28/08/20 - 6:30pm