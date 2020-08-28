Gardai arrest man over drugs seizure worth €102,000

Gardaí arrested a man this morning after a drugs seizure worth an estimated €102,000

At 12.15am this morning, Gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment in Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

During the the search a substantial amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of €102,000 was seized.

A smaller amount of MDMA and LSD was also seized during the operation.

Drug paraphernalia including weighing scales, tick lists and baggies were also seized with cash in excess of €14,000.

Gardaí said one man in his early 40s was arrested and was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he was detained.

He was charged this evening and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.