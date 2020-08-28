Government agrees new powers for Garda enforcement in pubs

By Kenneth Fox

The Government has agreed this evening to give greater enforcement powers to Gardaí for pubs that do not comply with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed the news after a Cabinet meeting earlier this evening.

The main purpose of the Bill is to provide An Garda Síochána with additional enforcement powers in relation to bars and restaurants selling alcohol, which are not compliant with the Covid-19 health regulations.

Speaking about news this evening, Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said:

“Since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, An Garda Síochána has taken extensive action in support of public health restrictions.

“Gardaí have adopted a graduated policing response to the pandemic – engaging, educating, encouraging and only as a last resort enforcing relevant emergency regulations.

“Garda checks since the beginning of July have found the vast majority of licenced premises to be in compliance with both health regulations and licensing laws. But the unfortunate reality is that some licensed premises are flouting the law, risking the health of their customers and the wider public.”

Minister McEntee said with the new legislation she wants to ensure that Garda have the powers they need to “act swiftly” to deal with premises who have breached Covid-19 regulations.

She also said that the Bill will complement additional regulations being drafted by the Department of Health, which will place obligations on licensed premises in relation to the service of food and drink.

Support package

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a further €16 million support package to help pubs, bars and nightclubs.

They revealed a new restart grant plus which will give a 40 per cent top up to those businesses who have remained closed but are planning to reopen in the future.

They can now receive a minimum of €5,600 and a maximum of €35,000 under the restart grant plus.

Speaking about the announcement, the Tánaiste said:

“It’s been a really difficult few months for pub owners. Our publicans are making a massive sacrifice to protect their communities and the government is determined to help.

“This package, in addition to the grants and subsidies already available, will help pub owners with expenses to do with getting ready for re-opening. We want to make sure that our pubs are in a position to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe spoke about some of the other measures that were announced this evening:

“The Government is acutely aware of the unique circumstances which pub owners find themselves in as a result of Covid-19.

“The waiving of court fees, excise and stamp duties in relation to licence renewals is a necessary step in supporting these businesses.”