Increased Garda powers to be discussed by Cabinet as pubs call for financial support

The Cabinet is due to meet later today to consider increased enforcement powers for Gardaí.

The measures being considered would allow them to shutdown house parties and pubs that are not complying with public health guidelines.

The proposed new legislation is part of further measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 announced last week and is expected to be approved by Ministers today.

As part of the proposals, it would be an offence to organise or attend a gathering of more than 6 people in a private house.

Last week, Gardaí found 26 pubs in breach of Covid-19 guidelines, with no evidence of food being consumed by some customers in each instance.

NPHET discussed the possibility of reopening pubs that do not serve food at a meeting yesterday, but acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn announced they would not reopen on Monday.

The remaining pubs have been closed since mid-March, with businesses in the sector urging the Government to provide financial support.

Paul Moynihan, from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says many pubs will close for good if they don’t get help urgently.

“There’s no point in talking about small measures here. We need a big help from the Government. Most publicans are at their end, financially, physically and mentally. We are facing huge problems now,” said Mr Moynihan.