Ireland to struggle to meet electricity demand from data centres and electric cars

Demand for electricity is predicted to increase by as much as 50 per cent over the next 10 years, according to a new report by Eirgrid.

The report from Ireland’s grid operator warns that the country may not have enough power by 2026 or earlier due to increased demand from new data centres and electric cars.

It comes as coal burning power plant Moneypoint is set to close in the same period in order to meet climate action targets, while other fossil fuel plants may also close before 2026.

The grid operator said that while there is currently a significant surplus of electricity in Ireland, this will be “eroded” as demand is forecast to increase with each passing year.

Chief executive of EirGrid Mark Foley said the increase, combined with the closure of fossil fuel plants that support renewable energy sources, could lead to a situation where demand cannot be met at all times: “Demand in Ireland is continuing to increase and is forecast to continue.

“With this increase in demand, and the expected decommissioning of generation plant due to decarbonisation targets and emissions standards, it is expected that new generation will be required.”

Data centre capital

The report says it is hoped that the energy deficit will be addressed through the procurement of new, sustainable electricity generation methods.

It comes as the percentage of newly licensed cars using hybrid, electric and other fuels such as a blend of ethanol and petrol increased from 1.7 per cent in 2015 to 12.6 per cent last year, according to the CSO.

In addition to this, Ireland has already been dubbed Europe’s “data centre capital,” with 54 data centres on the island including those of Amazon, Google and Microsoft, along with another 10 centres under construction and 31 more with planning permission, according to the Irish Times.

By 2028 data centres and other large users could could account for around 27 per cent of all electricity demand in Ireland, according to EirGrid.