M50 northbound blocked at Kilternan following serious incident

UPDATED: 11.40am

A serious collision has left all lanes of the M50 heading northbound blocked.

All lanes are closed, with traffic at a standstill before Junction 15 for Kilternan.

Traffic is heavy in the area due to the closure of the road.

AA roadwatch are reporting that traffic is heavy on approach from before Junction 16 for Cherrywood.

Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Elsewhere, there are delays on the N7 Naas Road due to an overturned car between Athgoe and Rathcoole.

Motorists are being asked to approach with caution.