Recent deaths and funeral arrangements



John Byrne

Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Peacefully, in the loving care of the management and staff of St Gabriel’s Ward, Kilkenny on Thursday 27 August.

Beloved husband of the late Patsy and father of the late Cathal, sadly missed by his loving daughter Patricia, sons Mícheál, John and Declan, daughters-in-law Caitríona, Órla and Elaine, son-in-law John, his ten beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday morning from 11am, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Michael Dalton

Borris Little, Portlaoise, Laois / Borris, Carlow

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 27 August. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father to Andrew, Patrick, Patricia, Michael, Catriona, Fergal, Rosemary and Martina. Cherished fifteen grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Séan and Tom, sisters Shile and Rosemary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/. Burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michael Murphy



Michael, Ballinalour/Dranagh, St Mullins, Carlow, passed away on Thursday 27 August. Beloved husband of Kathleen, (née O’Keeffe) and father of John, Seamus and Norah. Adored grandad of Michael, Kelly and Cara and treasured father-in-law of Evelyn and Ruth.

Pre-deceased by his sister Rosie Kehoe. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Saturday 29 August in St Moling’s Church, Glynn. Burial afterwards in St Mullins cemetery.

