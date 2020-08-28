Sinn Féin and Social Democrats councillors sanctioned for foreign holidays

Councillors from both Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have been sanctioned by their parties after holidaying in countries not on the Republic’s “green list”.

Travel to non-green list destinations has been advised against by Government, with travellers from these countries required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in the Republic to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sinn Féin representative Cathy Bennett has been sanctioned by her party for travelling to Lanzarote, a trip in breach of party guidance along with health advice on international travel.

The party whip has been removed from the Monaghan councillor.

The Social Democrats party also removed the whip for six months from Kildare councillor Bill Clear, after he travelled to Spain with his family.

Mr Clear has apologised to his constituents, saying the trip to the country was in poor judgement.

He has also resigned from his role as Deputy Mayor of Naas.