Theft of garden furniture and a bicycle

Friday, August 28, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of garden furniture from a house in the Slyguff area between 8am on Friday 21 August and 6pm on Wednesday 26 August. Four cast iron chairs and a table were taken from the garden. Contact gardaí with any information.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating the theft of a bicycle from the entrance of Barnfield court on Wednesday night. The bike, a black Camero with neon green writing, was left at the entrance to the estate but 20 minutes later it was gone. Anyone with information contact gardaí in Tullow.

