‘Transitional allowance’ could see Hogan paid €440,000 following resignation

Former EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan is due to be paid over €440,000 from the European Commission over the next two years.

The Irish Examiner reports that all EU officials are entitled to a “transitional allowance” for the first 24 months out of office.

The allowance corresponds to between 40 and 65 per cent of a Commissioner’s base salary, depending upon their length of service.

Mr Hogan basic salary was €271,000 a year prior to his resignation following his attendance of the Oireachtas Golf Society event, entitling him to €441,000 having served as Trade Commissioner since 2014.

It is believed Mr Hogan could still draw down the fund if he gets a new job and earns less than €120,000 a year.

The three Government party leaders are due to meet in the coming days to discuss who should replace Mr Hogan.

Yesterday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen invited the Irish Government to nominate both a man and a woman for the role.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday that he wishes to remain in his role as Fine Gael leader and does not wish to be considered for the position, while Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has also ruled himself out.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is thought to be the favourite to take the Commissioner role.

A reshuffle of Ms von der Leyen’s cabinet is possible, with no guarantee that Ireland will retain the Trade portfolio following the new appointment.

Midlands Northwest MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says the Government should choose a different type of candidate to Mr Hogan.