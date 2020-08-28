Tullow townhouses receive the green light

Friday, August 28, 2020

Planning permission has been granted for a large number of townhouses in Tullow.

PJ Coleman was successful in gaining planning permission to the project on Thomas Traynor Road, Tullow recently from Carlow County Council.

It would see the demolition of an existing two-storey pitched roof house and ancillary buildings. 18 townhouses and a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance onto Thomas Traynor Road would then be constructed.

36 car park spaces would also be supplied.

The application generated significant interest with a handful of submissions but there were no outright suggestions.

The houses are understood to be known locally as the solider houses.

 

