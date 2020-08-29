Recent deaths

Mick Devereux

Mick Devereux, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, formerly Navan and Crumlin, Dublin, passed away on Wednesday 26 August 2020. Peacefully, in the tender care of his loving family. Predeceased by his father Mick, mother Susan and sister Breda. Beloved father of Darren, Anita, Carla and Pamela. He will be very sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren Leanna, Jamie, (RoRo) Robyn, Kayla and Kyle, brothers John and Paul and sister Marian, daughter-in-law, Jenny, sons-in-law Jonathan, Phillip and Enda, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 31 August, at 10am in St Agnes’ Church, Crumlin, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.crumlinparish.ie/. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence can do so on the link below.