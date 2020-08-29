Bagenalstown has one of highest commercial vacancy rates in Ireland

Bagenalstown has one of the highest rates of commercial vacancy rates in the country.

The town has a vacancy rate of 21.7%, the highest in the county, which puts it among the top 15 in Ireland.

The rate has increased slightly in Bagenalstown over the last 12 months from 21.4%.

Carlow town’s vacancy rate is 18.2% while Tullow’s is 14.7%.

The overall vacancy rate of commercial properties in Carlow is 13.9% in the country.

This is marginally above the national average of 13.5%.

The study, carried out by GeoDirectory, was carried out in the second quarter of 2020. There has been virtually no change in the vacancy rate in Co Carlow in the last 12 months. It was 13.8% in the second quarter in 2019.

Around 12% (246) of the commercial properties in Carlow are related to food services and accommodation sector which is below the national average of 13.9%. Counties with a concentration of these businesses (Kerry, Clare and Donegal for example) are more susceptible to the negative impact of decline of tourism due to Covid-19.