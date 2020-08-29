Covid-19: No further deaths, 142 additional cases

There were 142 additional Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today while no further coronavirus related deaths were reported.
There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 28,720 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases confirmed today:
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today marks six months since our first case of Covid-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.
“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again. But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”