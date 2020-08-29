Criminal investigation launched into death of man outside house in Cork city

A criminal investigation is underway into the death of a man in Cork city today.

The man, aged in his 20s, died in the early hours of this morning in unexplained circumstances.

Gardaí were called to the scene at a residence at Eagle Valley, Wilton at around 1.10am following reports of an unconscious male.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem has been completed, the results of which will not be released for operational purposes.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

An incident room has been established in Togher Garda Station. Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120.

