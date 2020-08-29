FAI welcomes Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers decision to attend Monday’s EGM

The FAI Board Chairperson Roy Barrett has welcomed Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers decision to go to the FAI EGM on Monday.

This is to ensure that the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Government will be implemented in full.

They wrote to the organisation today, after a briefing with Mr. Barrett and Interim CEO Gary Owens on Friday evening.

He says the Ministers are satisfied that Council members with more than 10 years’ service will be eligible to go for election to the General Assembly, subject to their term of office ending on or before the 31st of July 2022.

He says they also note that term limits will apply to membership of the new Assembly.