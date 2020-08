The house has been sealed off for a technical examination. File photo: PA

A man in his late 20s has died in unexplained circumstances in Cork.

Gardaí were called to Eagle Valley in Cork city at around 1.10am on Friday, after reports of an unconscious person outside a house.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The house has been sealed off for a technical examination and a post mortem will take place on the man’s remains.

Investigations are ongoing.