Man questioned over seizure of 116 bicycles

The man was questioned at Pearse Street Garda station. File photo: PA

Updated: 14:55

A man in his 40s has been released without charge after he was questioned in connection with the seizure of 116 bicycles in Co Dublin last year.

The bikes, worth an estimated €250,000, were found in a container in Newcastle last December.

On Friday, gardaí searched a residence in Cavan town and found financial documentation, €7,000 in cash and memory sticks with photographs of suspected stolen property.

Some €122,500 was later frozen in bank accounts and €6,000 in cash was also seized.

The man was detained at Pearse Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act but then released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.