Motorcyclist, 50, dies following Kerry collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Kerry today.

The collision occurred shortly after 3pm on the Ring of Kerry N70 between Waterville and Caherdaniel. A 50-year-old male was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The scene was attended by gardaí and local emergency services and is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions along the route are in place. The Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Investigating gardaí are also appealing for road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on this route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.