Older people in Co Carlow voice concerns to SeniorLine

By Elizabeth Lee

PETER, aged 73, who lives alone near Bagenalstown, accepts that Covid symptoms need to be reduced in the community but worries about his own health when forced again to live a more isolated life.

“I found the past few months very trying and it is hard that the emphasis is again on older people having to pull back,” he said.

Peter is responding to the recent government announcement asking older people to limit the amount of time they spend out of doors, to limit gatherings both indoors and out, to avoid public transport and to shop at designated times.

He has been phoning SeniorLine almost every day since Covid-19 arrived in Ireland.

“I can feel very alone and need company. I began contacting them three years ago after my wife died, and they were very kind. They gave me time to talk, which was what I needed,” he said.

SeniorLine, a programme of the NGO Third Age, is Ireland’s confidential service for older people. The service received just under 10,000 calls last year. It is delivered by 180 trained older volunteers and the ability to speak to another older person is one of its many advantages. Peter is not alone as an older person in Co Carlow accessing extra support in these uncertain times. Since March, calls increased initially by over 200% in the southeast and today the service receives double the amount of calls each month compared with 2019.

SeniorLine responded by offering specific Covid support to callers, information on local community services, specialist health services, psychological guidance and, above all, a listening ear. Damian Leneghan, SeniorLine programme manager says the effects of the virus on older people can be tracked by call patterns in recent months.

“At the start, when older people were all classed as frail and vulnerable and told to stay at home, many callers felt hurt and indignant at being so portrayed. One size did does not fit all and this message had a negative effect on the confidence of many,” he said.

“However, our evidence would indicate that the over-70s were responsible and did conform. As time went on, new problems arose. Many became depressed and lonely at home, particularly those who lived alone and were separated from family and friends. The scene changed again when lockdown restrictions lifted and older people could leave home again. Many were now afraid to leave home and felt nervous about going out again.”

Peter was among this number. “I was told the only safe place was at home, so I felt quite vulnerable when I began to move out. SeniorLine was very helpful here, in discussing safe options with me and encouraging me to take small steps,” he explained.

Now that Peter and thousands like him are asked to retreat again somewhat, SeniorLine is worried about the negative effect this will have.

“As time has gone on, our volunteers are dealing with many difficult calls. A number of complex problems are emerging, including anxiety and depression and a minority of callers are coping with suicide ideation. We are concerned in general about the mental and emotional health of many of the older people we talk to,” explains Damian Leneghan.

Aine Brady, the CEO of Third Age, said: “We have never been as busy. We’re glad to be here. There will be a continuing need for a readily accessible support service such as our own, able to respond immediately, and giving that confidentiality that callers can trust. We will continue to monitor the life of our callers and the issues they are grappling with in order to provide ongoing information on this national cohort. We believe this will make a useful contribution to future decisions regarding the wellbeing of older people in Ireland,” she concluded.

The SeniorLine freefone 1800 804591 is open every day of the year from 10am to 10pm.