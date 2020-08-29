Swimming bans at four north Dublin beaches lifted

Swimming bans at four Fingal beaches in north Dublin have been lifted.

The temporary Do Not Swim notices for Rush North, Skerries South Beaches, Velvet Strand Portmarnock and Loughshinny are no longer in place.

However Fingal County Council has extended the swimming ban for Front Strand Balbriggan for six days due to a poor water quality result, possible causes are being investigated while sewage overflows and blockages were detected.

Results received today from samples taken on Thursday show a return to “excellent” status for all the others.

Bathers in north Dublin are encouraged to register for Fingal Alerts at alerts.fingal.ie.

