Teresa Kelly was a talented hairdresser with a love of TV murder mysteries

By Charlie Keegan

TERESA Kelly (née Kealy), Tankardstown, Tullow, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday 22 July.

Born on 21 March 1941, Teresa was a native of Templeowen, Tullow and was second eldest in a family of eight children (five girls and three boys) of the late Henry and May (née Nolan) Kealy. At the age of 14, Teresa moved to Bray and lived with her aunt May, where she learned the art of hair styling and upon returning to Tullow she became manager of many hair salons, including the Powder Bowl, Carlow and Marion’s Hair Salon, Tullow.

A very talented, kind lady, she was a member of a highly-respected Tullow family with a well-established reputation in the building trade. Teresa was 23 when her father died and the family knew lonely times when her brothers Jim, Tom and Harry had to go to England to work because of the collapse of the building trade.

Teresa met her long-time partner and husband of 41 years at a dance in the Ritz ballroom, Carlow. They married in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow in 1966, with a reception afterwards in the Royal Hotel, Carlow. Johnny, formerly from Rathoe (a cattle dealer), was known throughout the community and the country’s network of livestock marts.

They had a family of four children – TJ, Sineád, John and the late Harry. Teresa was very proud of all of her children and their achievements. In 1979, they moved from Templeowen to Tankardstown to be near her beloved mother and aunt Imelda.

Teresa and Johnny had a great interest in horse racing. The family have fond memories of regularly attending race meetings throughout the country, particularly the Galway races.

Johnny sadly passed away on 7 November 2006 at the age of 73.

Teresa’s son Harry died of cancer at the age of 42 on 8 December 2010 (the year of the big snow).

Teresa enjoyed many family occasions with her children, daughters-in-law Margaret and Maureen and her cherished eight grandchildren – Laura, John, Alannah and Eoin, John, Katie, Sophia and Grace.

Teresa loved to travel, going on many sun holidays with her family, sisters-in-law Lillie (Kealy) and the late Kathleen (Kealy) and also her great friend Therese Jackman. She also enjoyed many ICA outings with her sisters Imelda Mary (Keogh) and the late Ann (Lalor).

A favourite of Teresa’s was watching television, murder mysteries, Columbo and A Touch of Frost, to name a few.

Dancing was one of her favourite pastimes, with many a Monday night spent dancing in Ballykealey hotel with her sister Celine.

Teresa was a woman of style and fashion, her hair and style always had to be of the highest order. She loved shopping trips to Fashion City and also trips abroad with her daughter Sineád and her sister Christine, choosing the latest styles.

Teresa had a witty sense of humour and was always up for a laugh; she loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was always open-hearted and ready to listen with an open mind, giving great advice and wisdom.

Family meant everything to Teresa and she always said ‘your health is your wealth’.

She reposed at her home on Thursday 23 July. Many people called to the Kelly home to offer their sympathy, with Covid-19 health restrictions being observed.

Teresa’s remains were removed to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Saturday 25 July, where she worshipped throughout her life, with Fr Andy Leahy, PP, Tullow celebrating her funeral Mass. Family members undertook the readings and Prayers of the Faithful during Mass.

In his eulogy, Teresa’s son John spoke of a greatly-loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, referring in glowing terms to the sterling qualities his mother brought to a life well-lived.

Following Mass, Teresa was laid to rest with husband Johnny and son Harry in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, with Fr Andy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

The Kelly family wish to extend thanks to Dr Conrad, ward sister Eileen, nurse David and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Surgical Ward 1 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for the wonderful care and kindness Teresa received in her final days.

The family would also like to thank Fr Leahy for all his kind help and the beautiful tribute to Teresa at the funeral; also Ellie Willoughby for her lovely singing of hymns and the many friends, relations and neighbours who helped with everything. A great source of comfort to the family was the lovely guard of honour by the neighbours on the road and the people of Tullow during the funeral procession and at the graveyard.

Teresa is mourned by her children TJ (Tankardstown), Sineád O’Brien (Tankardstown) and John (Grange, Tullow), grandchildren Laura, John, Alannah, Eoin, John, Katie, Sophia and Grace, sisters Imelda Mary Keogh (Myshall), Celine Maher (Tankardstown), Christine Nolan (Tankardstown), brothers Tom Kealy (Wexford, originally Grange, Tullow), Harry Kealy (Ardristan, Tullow) daughters-in-law Margaret and Maureen, Sineád’s partner Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and an extensive circle of friends.

Teresa was predeceased by her husband Johnny, son Harry, sister Ann and brother Jim.

The month’s mind Mass for Teresa Kelly will take place on Saturday 29 August at 7.30pm in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow.