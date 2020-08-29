Volunteers reach new heights to keep mountain litter free

By Elizabeth Lee

FARMERS in the Raheenleigh area of south Co Carlow and other volunteers picked up more than 50 bags of litter on the roadside between Corabut Gap and the Nine Stones car park.

Almost 25 volunteers supported the six Raheenleigh farmers with the “dirty” task.

Farmers own the famous Blackstairs mountains, made up of 45 commonages or areas of land that are collective owned by 450 farmers or shareholders. It is an area of outstanding beauty that visitors from near and far come every year to enjoy.

The Raheenleigh farmers’ litter-picking event was part of a Blackstairs Farming Futures Project, which is being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

“We wanted to remove litter from the area between Corabut Gap and the Nine Stones car park,” said Mary Jordan, chairperson of the Raheenleigh Commonage Group. “This is a popular haunt for both locals and visitors, particularly during these Covid times. It is so disappointing to see litter scattered mindlessly, spoiling the scenic views of our local tourist attraction.”

Pat Timmins, one of the farmers, said: “It is unbelievable the range of rubbish that is dumped on our commonage. There was even a car wreck that was pushed off the road and rolled down 100 metres into the commonage. The rubbish, apart from being an eyesore, creates a danger to us, the hill walkers, and our sheep that graze the mountain.”

The Raheenleigh farmers were joined in the effort by members of the Tullow Hillwalkers Club and some local volunteers.

“We who use the beautiful Blackstairs for walking are delighted to help out in making them a cleaner and better place. The natural and cultural heritage of the Blackstairs is being blighted by litter,” says John Byrne, a frequent organiser of walks on the mountain.

Mary Jordan expressed gratitude to Carlow County Council, which provided bags and litter picker units, and those who participated in the collection of the rubbish.

The council’s environment officer James Lakes said he was delighted to support the initiative and arranged for the removal of the garbage collected.

The Blackstairs Farming Futures pilot project aims to get the farmers who own the commonages to work together to improve the quality of the environment on the Blackstairs mountains and to engage with the broader community.

Project implementation officer Martin Shannon said that he was delighted with the Raheenleigh shareholders’ initiative, as it shows their commitment to a sustainable future for the Blackstairs farmers and the broader Carlow and Wexford communities.”