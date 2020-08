Areas of Co Carlow will be left without a water supply next week due to “essential water main repairs”.

Irish Water announced that “due to essential water main repairs” that the supply to Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen will be turned off between 10am and 3pm on Monday 31 August.

In Tullow, water serving parts of Market Square and Mill Street will also be turned off on Tuesday 1 September between the hours of 5pm and 12 midnight with a similar explanation given.