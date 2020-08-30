Cork nursing home to pilot rapid Covid testing

A nursing home in Co Cork is set to pilot rapid Covid-19 testing that will return results in just 15 minutes.

The new testing system will be tested at Oaklodge Nursing Home in Co Cork.

The Cloyne based home is part of a pilot programme for the new Health Passport, developed by Irish-based ROQU Group.

Health Passport is a world-first digital platform that will facilitate increased Covid-19 testing by providing highly accurate diagnoses’ in less than 15 minutes. The system has been developed specifically to work in harmony with all official Covid-19 tests and will include laboratory swab, finger prick blood tests and the very latest rapid testing solutions. Results will show up quickly and can be linked to an app to demonstrate if a person has recently tested positive or negative – their health passport.

Oaklodge say that continuous proactive testing of staff, residents and visitors is the only way to minimise risks related to Covid-19 and ensure they can continue to operate safely and receive visitors with the confidence of knowing they are Covid-free.

Diarmuid O Dálaigh, proprietor of Oaklodge Nursing Home, said: “We have rigorously followed the guidelines and implemented all possible safety measures to protect our residents and staff, but normal life as we knew it came to an end months ago. Until there is a vaccine, the only solution is to test and keep testing everyone, so we can immediately isolate any positive cases while others are able to carry on their daily activities.

“We were delighted when our internal research found this rapid test and digital Health Passport Ireland as it keeps us at the forefront of the Care sector protecting our residents.”

He added: “We are delighted to have been invited to be part of this exciting pilot programme. It is a game changer for the care sector as it will allow us to take control and proactively monitor our staff, residents’ and visitors’ health status in real time, which will in turn protect everyone. This will also give residents, family members and ourselves more confidence to allow visits knowing they are Covid-free.”