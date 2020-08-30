Covid-19: 42 additional cases, no further deaths

There have been 42 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, with no further deaths reported.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 28,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of today’s cases:

20 are men / 22 are women

71 per cent are under 45 years of age

15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

Six cases have been identified as community transmission

24 are in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo

The acting chief medical officer has praised the efforts of frontline workers as Ireland marked six months since the first confirmed case of Covid-19.

Confirming a further 142 cases on Saturday, Dr Ronan Glynn said that “few have been left untouched” by the pandemic, which has seen 1,777 people diagnosed with the virus die.

“Today marks six months since our first case of Covid-19,” said Dr Glynn.

“It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore.

“We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again.

“But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve.

“As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”