Firefighters battle ‘large fire’ in Cork business park

Firefighters in Cork have brought a “large commercial fire” on the southside of the city under control.

It broke out at Togher Industrial Estate near the Kinsale Road Roundabout at around 3pm this afternoon.

Cork Fire Brigade sent engines from Ballincollig, Ballyvolane and Angelsea Street stations to the scene this afternoon along with a ladder truck.

AA Roadwatch had warned motorists of traffic disruption in the area as drivers may slow down to see the huge plume of black smoke billowing from the blaze.

It is understood that the fire broke out in a building in the yard to the rear of Cork Builders Providers.

Fire officers “knocked the fire down quickly which prevented it from spreading,” a source said.