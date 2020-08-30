Firefighters battle ‘large fire’ in Cork business park

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Firefighters in Cork have brought a “large commercial fire” on the southside of the city under control.

It broke out at Togher Industrial Estate near the Kinsale Road Roundabout at around 3pm this afternoon.

Cork Fire Brigade sent engines from Ballincollig, Ballyvolane and Angelsea Street stations to the scene this afternoon along with a ladder truck.

AA Roadwatch had warned motorists of traffic disruption in the area as drivers may slow down to see the huge plume of black smoke billowing from the blaze.

It is understood that the fire broke out in a building in the yard to the rear of Cork Builders Providers.

Fire officers “knocked the fire down quickly which prevented it from spreading,” a source said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Cork nursing home to pilot rapid Covid testing

Sunday, 30/08/20 - 9:10pm

Man (70s) dies after tractor overturns in Wexford

Sunday, 30/08/20 - 7:00pm

Wexford County Council remove mysterious Irish language sign

Sunday, 30/08/20 - 6:10pm