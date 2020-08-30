Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further case of Covid-19 was recorded in Carlow as only 42 cases were reported this evening nationally.

The precise number of Carlow cases will not be known tomorrow due to how the department of health publish figures.

The county cumulative figure is now 244, an increase of one from the previous figures. This reflects yesterday’s national figures.

There have been 44 new cases in Carlow over the last two weeks.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Saturday 29 August, the HPSC has been notified of 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 28,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

20 are men / 22 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

6 cases have been identified as community transmission