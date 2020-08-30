Man (70s) dies after tractor overturns in Wexford

Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 10:15am this morning at Ballinabanogue, New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the tractor he was driving overturned. His body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow. The road was closed for a technical examination, it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinabanogue / Ballywilliam area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.