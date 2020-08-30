Philip’s death came as a shock to all who knew him

By Charlie Keegan

THE unexpected death on Wednesday 24 June at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Philip Lacey, Oak View, Ballyhide, Carlow has left a deep void in the Lacey family, where he was a central and much-loved figure. Aged 82, Philip had been hospitalised for three weeks before his passing, but his death came as a great shock to all who knew him.

He was son of the late Philip and Margaret (née Farrell) of Ballymanus Terrace, Carlow and one of a family of five – three boys and two girls.

Philip’s father was a barber, being proprietor of the Royal Salon on Dublin Street, while his mother was a dressmaker.

Philip, a single man, spent much of his life in England, where he worked for British Telecom (BT) for a long number of years. Each summer of his working life, Philip came home on holidays to visit his family. He would drive his nephews, nieces and the children of neighbours in John Street and Ballymanus Terrace to the seaside.

After he retired, Philip returned to his native Carlow and sought out the home he lived in at Ballyhide.

He was a very obliging man and always on hand for any request by a family member.

The life of Philip Lacey was well summed in a heartfelt eulogy to him by his devoted niece Regina Lacey during his funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Saturday 27 June. Regina said: “Philip went to England in the 1950s, where he worked for British Telecom (BT). Every year, he returned home for his annual holidays. We, his nieces and nephews, as a family looked forward to these visits, as we were spoiled by our favourite uncle Philip.

“Finally, in 1995, he returned home to Ballyhide to live.

“He had many pastimes, which included bowling, walking his dog, racing his pigeons and tending his beautiful garden.

“He had many friends, which we now realise – in particular, Danny Murphy, his life-long friend.”

Regina said his death was so sudden following a short illness and it was very difficult for members of his family, and for Philip himself, that he could not have visitors due to hospital restrictions.

Philip reposed at the funeral home of his brother Roy in John Street, Carlow, where prayers were offered.

Fr John Dunphy celebrated Philip’s funeral Mass, at which the readings were by Anne Marie O’Brien, family friend, and Mary Aylesbury, a neighbour of the Lacey family. The Prayers of the Faithful were read by Colin Keegan, Regina’s partner, and Evonne Lacey, niece.

Following Mass, Philip was laid to rest with his parents in St Mary’s Cemetery. Fr Dunphy recited the final prayers at the graveside.

Philip is survived by his brothers Paschal (London) and Roy (John Street, Carlow) and sister Celine Wall (Athy, Co Kildare), by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister May Byrne, who lived in London.