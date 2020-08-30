Wexford County Council remove mysterious Irish language sign

Wexford County Council were forced to step in to remove a ‘mysterious’ sign on Saturday.

Members of the public noticed the odd sign near the N11 at Ferrycarrig as the Irish translation was completely off.

It read: ‘As Gaeilge 40m/Footpath ends in 40m’. This of course makes no sense, as the sign is translated as ‘in Irish 40m’.

This is where the plot thickens as the sign was brought to the attention of the county council, who claimed it was not put up by them.

It has since been removed but there is still no information on who put the sign up.

Wexford County Council said: “We can confirm that the mysterious Irish language road sign which appeared near the N11 at Ferrycarrig/Heritage Park has now been removed. The sign was not erected by Wexford County Council.”